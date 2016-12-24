The Caribbean is mourning the death of Former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Sir Dwight Venner. Sir Dwight died in St Lucia Thursday night just over a year after announcing his retirement in late November 2015.

The Vincentian-born academic and regional technocrat was Governor of the Basseterre-based Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, having headed the ECCB for 26 years.

He is credited with having been the longest-serving governor of any central bank, monetary authority, or Federal Reserve, having served since 1989.

Sir Dwight Venner was a well-respected voice in financial and economic matters, and oversaw the stability of the EC dollar throughout his stint as ECCB Governor.

He also led the charge to turn the OECS sub-region into a single economic space.

Anguilla’s Chief Minister Victor Banks, a former chairman of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union says, “We have what you call a dual system of government and governance which is a very exciting possibility on how we are going to go forward, because also legally coming with this economic treaty is what we call a single economic and financial space, which means that there are no boundaries so to speak in the economic and other senses between countries.”

“Well he was certainly a man of the region, he had a vision for the integration of the Caribbean as a whole and particularly the sub-region. I believe that the saw that as part of his responsibility to make sure that our part of the region was together and that hopefully we would continue to move on to a wide and deeper integration, that was his life’s work. He did a lot to ensure that the issues affecting the OECS in particular were dealt with in whatever way he could with the support of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank during the period of his tenure, and it as not something that he took very lightly, I think he did the best that he could on all occasions to make sure that wherever possible his role as ECCB Governor would facilitate and support that. Definitely his legacy has been the strengthening of the OECS through the currency union, that goes for all aspects of the work that has been done on the basis of its charter and he tried to bring everybody together to become a part of that vision, share that vision and work with him to achieve it.”

Sir Dwight will be remembered both as a top regional technocrat and academic who wrote and published extensively in the areas of Monetary and International Economics, Central Banking, Public Finance, Economic Development, Political Economy and International Economic Relations.

St Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said the Caribbean has lost an “unparalleled genius”.

“It goes without saying that Sir Dwight was a pioneer and among the most respected men in our region and has served the Caribbean and the financial fraternity with distinction.

“He is a genius in his own right and is especially dear to us in Saint Lucia because of his role in the early development of our country following Independence. He was one of the key architects of government, intricately involved in our financial framework and the public service,” Prime Minister Chastanet said in a statement.

“On behalf of the Government, I express condolences to the wife and family of Sir Dwight. Our condolences also go out to the people of Saint Vincent and Grenadines where he was born,” Chastanet noted.

“Few men can claim to have had the impact that Sir Dwight has had and thankfully his legacy and ideas will live on in the great works that he has written. He was a visionary and an unparalleled genius of a man.”

“The Caribbean has much to learn from Sir Dwight’s life and he will be an inspiration for decades to come. Our thoughts also go out to his colleagues and the staff of the ECCB and the local financial sector,” Chastanet added.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves described his countryman as “my very dear friend.