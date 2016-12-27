Promising a level of unprecedented luxury never before seen on the island of Saint Lucia, Sandals Resorts International has announced its plan to add a fourth resort to its award-winning list of properties on the Eastern Caribbean island.

The Sandals brand has enjoyed tremendous success in Saint Lucia since 1993 when it made its first foray there and the newest resort, to be named Sandals LaSource Saint Lucia, will by all indications be a game changer. Groundbreaking for the new resort which will be nestled on 19 acres of land next to the existing Sandals Grande Saint Lucian Resort is set to begin in spring 2017.

With the addition of this new resort, guests in Saint Lucia will now have the option of ‘Staying-at-One, Playing-at-Four’.

Building on the concept of unparalleled luxury and innovation which has come to be synonymous with Sandals LaSource Grenada and indeed with the Sandals of the future, Sandals LaSource Saint Lucia will boast an exotic infinity-edge sky pool bar offering picturesque views of the island’s beautiful north coast, 350 rooms and suites inclusive of the exotic SkyPool Butler Suites and all-butler signature swim-up Rondoval Suites, a first in the chain. The new resort will also feature an electrifying entertainment package to include a main stage with a 20’ high LED screen and a mobile DJ party scene.

“We pride ourselves on continuously raising the bar and Sandals LaSource Saint Lucia will completely re-energize the tourism market in Saint Lucia,” promised Sandals Chairman, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart. “Since we first opened Sandals Regency La Toc in 1993 we have consistently invested millions of dollars to re-imagine our offerings to ensure our resorts and the Saint Lucian destination is among the best in the world and thereby boosting the local economy.”

In addition to the luxury-included amenities and the more quality inclusions that have come to be associated with the Sandals experience, guests at Sandals LaSource Saint Lucia will be wowed upon entry with a contemporary open lobby featuring and a multi-purpose ‘Living Room’ with specialty piano bar, bowling and games, all state of the art.

The resort will also boast Saint Lucia’s first Café de Paris, Sandals’ signature French Patisserie as well as an exquisite Butler Lounge convenient for guests with a late departure. To complete the luxury experience, Sandals LaSource Saint Lucia will offer the luxuries of a full service Red Lane Spa, exciting shopping options in a European style plaza featuring indulgent stores and exhilarating entertainment. Guests will also have the opportunity to dine at any of the resort’s nine exclusive 5-Star Global Gourmet restaurants offering authentic dishes from international culinary perspectives.

“We are very excited about the addition of this 6-Star resort and what it means not just for Sandals but for Saint Lucia,” Stewart added. “We are thankful for the support we have received in Saint Lucia throughout the years and we look forward to revolutionizing the hospitality industry and to giving our guests a new level of luxury. This resort will set the stage for the continued revolution of the tourism product in the Caribbean,” he concluded.

The new resort will join the existing Sandals Regency La Toc, Sandals Halcyon and Sandals Grande Saint Lucian properties and bring Sandals’ room count in Saint Lucia to over 800, confirming its place as the largest hotel operator on the island, directly employing over over 1,300 people.