The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs in Barbados say they are aware of the recall of a number of products and want the public to be cautious.

In a brief statement released today, the Department listed that Tea Collection Inc. had recalled the Children’s Knit Blue Denim Jacket since the metal snaps on the jacket can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

These garments have metal buttons and snaps with a tag sewn inside the neck which reads “Tea”. The style number 6F22400-405 is printed on a hangtag attached to the garment and these were sold in sizes XS to XL (sizes 2 through 12).

Also recalled are Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. Minnie and Mickey Mouse Infant Hoodie Sweatshirts since the snaps on the hoodies can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. These garments are cotton and polyester blend with a three-snap closure and black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. These are sold in four sizes: 6M, 12M, 18M and 24M, which are printed on the inside of the back of the hoodies’ neck.

Additionally, Toshiba Panasonic Battery Packs used in Toshiba Laptop Computers have been recalled, since the lithium-ion battery packs can overheat posing burn and fire hazards to consumers. Battery packs included in this recall have part numbers that begin with G71C and the numbers are printed on the battery pack. A complete list of the battery pack part numbers included in this recall can be found on the firm’s website at http://go.toshiba.com/battery.

To this end, the Standards Administration Unit of the Department is currently working with importers and distributors to ascertain whether the affected items have been imported into Barbados. Persons who have travelled and bought any of these products from overseas for their personal use, are being asked to check to confirm that they do not have any of the recalled products.

