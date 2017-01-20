Plans to fill vacant posts are proceeding well at the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) as two new directors were recently recruited.

The new director of cruise is Cheryl Franklin and the BTMI is excited to have her on board as she brings twenty years of business to business (B2B) and business to customer (B2C) experience within a wide range of industries, regional markets and disciplines.

Having acquired her Master of Science in International Marketing from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, her background is in strategic marketing, accounting and brand awareness and management. She specializes in marketing management and customer experience management.

Prior to Franklin’s appointment, she was involved in marketing management and account directorship of a range of well-known international brands. However, in more recent years, Cheryl’s focus has been on strategic marketing within the local small and medium-sized enterprise sector in an independent consultant capacity.

CEO, William ‘Billy’ Griffith mentioned, “Cheryl’s role will factor heavily in our ability to obtain new cruise partnerships and we anticipate that we will be able to grow within this area. We are pleased to welcome her to the team and we look forward to benefiting from her strong mix of leadership and marketing skills.”

Speaking on her appointment, Cheryl commented, “I feel immensely privileged to be joining this dynamic organization with its fast growing reputation for measurable and ground-breaking success and record-breaking results.

Griffith also welcomed to the team, director, Caribbean and Latin America, Corey Garrett.

Corey brings with him his natural instinct for marketing and sales and has previously worked as the Marketing and Communications Manager with Columbus Communications SVG. (FLOW). Corey’s degree is from the University of the West Indies, where he obtained his B.Sc. in Business Management.

Prior to joining the BTMI team, Garrett’s focus was within the retail and manufacturing sectors. With his high energy, Corey has traversed a long corporate road in a short period of time. Describing himself as “one with a naturally competitive spirit,” Corey has a proven track record in delivering at a high standard and his passion and drive motivates team members at all levels.

Griffith mentioned, “We’ve hired Corey to pursue tourism marketing and business opportunities for destination Barbados, in keeping with our company’s mandate and our strategic objectives. His skill set should bode well for the team as we continue to create fresh and exciting value propositions for Barbados in the Caribbean and Latin American market.