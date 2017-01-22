The Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) is preparing to launch its 2017 Luncheon and Seminar Programme.

In keeping with tradition, the first luncheon will feature the Prime Minister of Barbados Hon Freundel Stuart who will take this time to address the business community.

Under the theme ‘Let’s Talk Business with the Prime Minister’, the upcoming luncheon is expected to attract a wide cross section of business representatives from across the island.

Recently the public has raised its voice on matters relating to continuous high taxation, declining foreign exchange, the lack of appropriate use of taxes to provide proper social services and amenities, growth and the general state of the economy.

The BCCI January 2017 Business Luncheon will be held at the Hilton Barbados resort on Wednesday, 25th January 2017 from 12 p.m. to 2p.m.

Over 200 guests are anticipated to turn out to engage the Prime Minister at this function.