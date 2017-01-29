In addition to the longstanding representation of tour operators, wholesalers and Online Travel Agencies who attend the regional event, 15 new buyers from close to a dozen countries have registered to participate in the Caribbean's largest marketing event, which will take place at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, from January 31 to February 2, 2017.

Organisers of Caribbean Travel marketplace say there has been a surge in new buyer interest for this month's Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

According to the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), new buyer companies include DERTOUR/Fiesta Travel from Bulgaria; DELUXEA from Czech Republic / Slovakia; France's Island Consulting and Spots D'Evasion France; Germany's EWTC; Caribbean Blue from Ireland; Poland's DERTOUR and Luxury Travel Management; Trelco Limited (IHG QATAR) from Qatar; Russia's Luxury Resorts Collection; Solbooking and TUI from Spain; and Britain's AZUZOO Limited, dnata and Love Holidays.

Buyers are matched with Caribbean suppliers (e.g. hotels, tour companies and tourism departments) during a busy two-day program featuring thousands of pre-scheduled appointments.

CHTA CEO Frank Comito said the interest in the Caribbean from new buyers is very encouraging: "Caribbean Travel Marketplace is a platform for our members to conduct and increase their business by meeting with buyers from all over the world. We look forward to some very robust discussions in the Bahamas as we position the region as the best place in the world to visit for business or leisure."

Buyers from Argentina, The Bahamas, Canada, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Italy, Mexico and the United States will also be in attendance.

In response to high interest from hotels, CHTA has added a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry component to Caribbean Travel Marketplace.