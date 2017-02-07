Burglars broke into the St Ann’s branch of Massy Stores between Sunday night and early yesterday morning and escaped with $130,000 which was stored in a steel safe.

According to reports, the store was secured on Sunday afternoon and at 8 am yesterday, supervisor Leanna Richardson discovered a hole had been cut in the roof. It is believed that a hand-held blow torch was used to cut open the safe to access the cash. Officers of the Belmont Police Station were alerted and went to the scene where they lifted several finger prints.

Police believe the bandits spent a considerable amount of time cutting open the safe on the premises before gaining access to the money. They are also believed to have fled the scene via the same route they entered. A check revealed that no other valuables were stolen. Investigators believe the robbery was an inside job and several employees were being questioned yesterday.

Investigators were also searching for CCTV footage from residents who live around the store to assist them in their investigations.