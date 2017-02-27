The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) will be a shutting-down ‎of the Belle Pumping Station in St Michael today from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a press release from (BWA), the shut-down is to facilitate urgent electrical upgrades and will impact residents and commercial ‎customers in parts of St Michael ‎and Christ Church.

The BWA said low water pressure and outages may occur in the City of Bridgetown, Belleville, Carrington Village, Belmont Road, Halls Road, Martindale’s Road, Constitution Road, Roebuck Street, The Bay Land, Clapham, Tichbourne, Chapel Gap, The Pine, Wildey, Waterford, Bush Hall, Spooner’s Hill, White Hall, Grazettes, Cave Hill, Codrington and the surrounding areas in St Michael.

In Christ Church, the South Coast from Hastings to Upper Carters Gap, St Matthias, Fort George Heights, Britton’s Hill, Marine Gardens, Rendezvous, Welches, Sargeant’s Village, Vauxhall, Sheraton and surrounding districts are likely to be affected.

The BWA said water tankers will be dispatched to assist essential services first and residents and businesses in these areas should store an adequate amount of water for the duration of the shut-down.

The BWA regrets any inconvenience to its customers.