A number of websites are temporarily offline, but work is ongoing to get them back up and running.

Advice of this has come from The Data Processing Department (DPD) who has cited technical issues related to its internet services for the disruption.

Those websites are:

The Barbados Integrated Government Portal, the Barbados Audit Office, the Nutrition Department, the Barbados Drug Service, Ezpay Service, Coastal Zone Management Unit, the Barbados Fire Service, the Department of Emergency Management, the Electoral Department, the Immigration Department, the Media Resource Department, the Mental Health Commission, the Ministry of Health, the Division of Youth Affairs, the Public Investment Unit and The Productivity Council.

The Data Processing Department say they are working to bring these services back online as soon as possible and has apologized for any inconvenience this situation may cause members of the public.