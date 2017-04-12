Whats Up Caribbean

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Damage Kontrol “Ringing The Alarm”

With the island celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year, local Foreday Morning franchise, Damage Kontrol Entertainment is getting in on the action. Now in their fourth year on the scene,...

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 10:32

Property tax remains unreasonable Featured

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) says the proposed property tax regime by the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government "remains unreasonable and exceptionally burdensome" notwithstanding changes announced by Finance Minister Audley Shaw today.

In a release a short while ago, the PNP said that even with the proposed tax reductions, some Jamaicans are still facing increases of over 300 per cent, demonstrating a new low in the nation’s governance.

The party also attempted to rubbish relief options outlined by Shaw, claiming that applications for relief must be submitted along with a payment of at least 75 per cent of the current property tax rate.

The PNP said it was calling on the Government to: suspend the imposition of the new property tax rate; immediately convene the Taxes Committee of Parliament to review the proposal; and undertake a tax incidence study and share its findings in the Parliament.

