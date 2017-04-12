The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) says the proposed property tax regime by the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government "remains unreasonable and exceptionally burdensome" notwithstanding changes announced by Finance Minister Audley Shaw today.

In a release a short while ago, the PNP said that even with the proposed tax reductions, some Jamaicans are still facing increases of over 300 per cent, demonstrating a new low in the nation’s governance.

The party also attempted to rubbish relief options outlined by Shaw, claiming that applications for relief must be submitted along with a payment of at least 75 per cent of the current property tax rate.

The PNP said it was calling on the Government to: suspend the imposition of the new property tax rate; immediately convene the Taxes Committee of Parliament to review the proposal; and undertake a tax incidence study and share its findings in the Parliament.