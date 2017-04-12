In a release a short while ago, the PNP said that even with the proposed tax reductions, some Jamaicans are still facing increases of over 300 per cent, demonstrating a new low in the nation’s governance.
The party also attempted to rubbish relief options outlined by Shaw, claiming that applications for relief must be submitted along with a payment of at least 75 per cent of the current property tax rate.
The PNP said it was calling on the Government to: suspend the imposition of the new property tax rate; immediately convene the Taxes Committee of Parliament to review the proposal; and undertake a tax incidence study and share its findings in the Parliament.