Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson will be the featured speaker at Virgin Atlantic’s “Business is an Adventure” leadership conference scheduled for May 3rd, 2017 at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

Hosted in partnership with the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Sir Richard will be joined by a highly accomplished panel of local and regional speakers. These include Dr. Eudine Barriteau, Principal, University of the West indies, Cave Hill Campus; Gervase Warner, President and Group CEO of the Neal & Massy, Trinidad; Lisandra Rickards, CEO, Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship – Caribbean and Dr. Juliette Skinner, Consultant Gynaecologist and Head of The Barbados Fertility Clinic. There will also be presentations by Alex Tai, CEO of Virgin Racing and Scott Hilton-Clarke, CEO of Inspiration Labs.

In sharing his objectives for the conference, Sir Richard explained, "Thinking globally is important for any ambitious business and I am looking forward to meeting Caribbean leaders facing these exciting challenges today. I have lived in the Caribbean for many years and care deeply about its economic development and prosperity. Our event on 3rd May will provide fascinating insight from local leaders and I am keen to discuss how one can create a vibrant Caribbean economy. We see this event as a significant step in our efforts to support entrepreneurs and protect the environment across the Caribbean."

André Bello, Commercial Manager – Caribbean, Virgin Atlantic will moderate the panel discussion and explained the event is targeted at business professionals looking for a practical approach to improving their leadership skills. He said, "We are thrilled to have Sir Richard share his leadership experience with us in the Caribbean. Our objective at Virgin Atlantic is to facilitate this much-needed discussion, and provide the business community with some simple takeaways that participants can put into action from day one."

Executive Director, BCCI-Carlos Wharton added, “the BCCI is very pleased to partner with Virgin Atlantic on this initiative. In our view, leadership is a central factor to business success and taking region forward. I believe that our membership will most definitely benefit from this initiative. “

The “Business is an Adventure” series has been held in several US cities but this is the first time it will be hosted in the Caribbean. Interested persons can register at virginleadership.com and then purchase tickets at the official box offices, The Barbados Chamber of Commerce, Deighton Road St. Michael or the Virgin Atlantic offices, Hastings. Tickets are BBD$245 per person and all proceeds will go to the BCCI, a non-profit organisation. The conference doors open at 8:00 a.m. and patrons are encouraged to arrive early.

Sir Richard Branson is Founder of the Virgin Group. Virgin is one of the world’s most irresistible brands, with more than 100 companies worldwide and approximately 60,000 employees in over 50 countries.