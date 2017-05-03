It is with great sadness that I advise you of the passing of our beloved Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Anthony N. Sabga, O.R.T.T.

His concern was always the welfare of our ANSA family of which every one of you are part of. We will always remember him as a devoted family man, a colleague, a leader, a visionary and one of the greatest entrepreneurs in the twentieth century.

Some of you would have interacted with him in various ways, whilst others would have known him through his legendary business acumen.

His family, all of us, will remember him as straightforward, a sincere and passionate leader, devoted friend and mentor to those who needed his assistance.

Never having lost his humility, Dr. Sabga encountered people of all backgrounds, regardless of race or gender and even at the age of 94 was still able to impart knowledge to those who were around him.

We will never forget his words “Find a job that you like and you never have to work one day in your life”. He certainly did, and we hope that the lessons of his life, of persistence, hard work, generosity, care for those less fortunate, honour, and respect for all persons will live on in each of us.

May he rest in eternal peace.

Funeral arrangements and a special memorial service for you our employees to celebrate his life and legacy will be announced in a subsequent notice.

Mr A Norman Sabga

Group Chairman and Chief Executive