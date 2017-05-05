Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Featured Artiste

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Friday, 05 May 2017 09:35

Air Canada adds St Vincent to new routes Featured

Air Canada has announced its first ever international flight to St Vincent. The air carrier has also added Belize to its list of new destinations.

Air Canada will be flying to St Vincent's new Argyle International Airport weekly on Thursdays on an Airbus A319 operated by Air Canada’s Rouge brand, from December 14 to April 12.

Air Canada will also have weekly Friday flights from Toronto to Belize City, operating on an Airbus A319, also on Rouge.

“Air Canada is continuing its strategic, global expansion with a diverse range of exciting new non-stop routes this winter,” said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada.

“The addition of the first long-haul, international scheduled service to St. Vincent in the Caribbean offers new choices for travellers looking to escape Canadian winters.”

Air Canada is boosting its 2017-18 schedule with six new seasonal routes, including five on Air Canada Rouge – Vancouver-Orlando, Toronto-Belize, Toronto-St. Vincent, Montreal-Lima and Montreal-Phoenix – and one on Air Canada (Vancouver-Melbourne).

Published in Business
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « DIGICEL ACQUIRES MAJOR ICT BUSINESS
back to top

Login Form