Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Featured Artiste

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Friday, 12 May 2017 16:14

Jamaican Government to reduce duties on prime beef for hotels Featured

The Government of Jamaica is taking steps to reduce duties on imported prime beef cuts, in an effort to support the country’s expanding tourism industry.

With hotel rooms expected to double in Jamaica over the next few years, the Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Karl Samuda, expects this to result in significant increases in demand across all food categories.

Samuda told the House of Representatives in Jamaica on Tuesday that the Government supports the call by the tourism industry for the provision of imported prime cuts of beef to that sector.

“This will allow them to offer internationally acceptable standards of prime cuts to our visitors, whose tastes are becoming ever more discerning,” he said.

“We will, therefore, recommend to the Ministry of Finance that special treatment be given to these hotels, as we support efforts to improve the quality of the product, so that we can compete better with other destinations,” he added.

Samuda, who was speaking in the sectoral debate in the House, said that Government believes that an effective tourism sector will ultimately result in enormous opportunities for sustainable agricultural growth and improved livelihoods for farmers.

“For tourism to be sustainable it has to work for everybody, including our farmers, and within the framework of the Linkages Council. We are determined to iron out all the kinks to ensure a consistent and uninterrupted flow of produce from farm to the hotel dining room,” he said.

He noted that the total annual value of demand for agricultural products by the tourism sector is estimated at approximately $19.4 billion (Jca), based on the 2015 demand study. Food items in the poultry, meats, seafood and fruits categories account for more than 75 per cent of this total value.

“Locally sourced agricultural products account for a minimum of about $14.5 billion or 74.5 per cent of the total value of agricultural products consumed by the tourism sector,” he stated.

Published in Business
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Air Canada adds St Vincent to new routes
back to top

Login Form