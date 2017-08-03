On Monday, 24 th July, 2017, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority led by Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Egbert Field hosted a meeting with a team from LIAT led by Chief Executive Officer, Julie Reifer-Jones and

representatives from the Ogle Airport Inc led by Anthony Mekdeci to discuss concerns relating to the airport Passenger Facilitation fee which LIAT’s passengers are required to pay for the use of facilities at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (Ogle Airport Inc) and which is being charged to LIAT.

The parties agreed that an airport Passenger Facilitation fee is a normal and legitimate airport charge to the passenger and that, with IATA’s approval, effective 1st September, 2017, this fee will be included in the LIAT ticket price and will appear on the LIAT ticket for any booking on LIAT for international flights departing Guyana from the Eugene F. Correia international Airport.

LIAT has committed to working with Ogle Airport’s management to ensure that the Airport is paid on schedule in accord with an agreed payment plan.

The Eugene F. Correia International Airport recognizes LIAT as an important and valued customer of the Airport and LIAT is very proud of its years of service to Guyana.