The parties agreed that an airport Passenger Facilitation fee is a normal and legitimate airport charge to the passenger and that, with IATA’s approval, effective 1st September, 2017, this fee will be included in the LIAT ticket price and will appear on the LIAT ticket for any booking on LIAT for international flights departing Guyana from the Eugene F. Correia international Airport.
LIAT has committed to working with Ogle Airport’s management to ensure that the Airport is paid on schedule in accord with an agreed payment plan.
The Eugene F. Correia International Airport recognizes LIAT as an important and valued customer of the Airport and LIAT is very proud of its years of service to Guyana.