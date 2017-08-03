Whats Up Caribbean

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Thursday, 03 August 2017 20:14

LIAT New Fee Featured

Joint Statement

On Monday, 24th July, 2017, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority led by Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Egbert Field hosted a meeting with a team from LIAT led by Chief Executive Officer, Julie Reifer-Jones and

representatives from the Ogle Airport Inc led by Anthony Mekdeci to discuss concerns relating to the airport Passenger Facilitation fee which LIAT’s passengers are required to pay for the use of facilities at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (Ogle Airport Inc) and which is being charged to LIAT.

The parties agreed that an airport Passenger Facilitation fee is a normal and legitimate airport charge to the passenger and that, with IATA’s approval, effective 1st September, 2017, this fee will be included in the LIAT ticket price and will appear on the LIAT ticket for any booking on LIAT for international flights departing Guyana from the Eugene F. Correia international Airport.

LIAT has committed to working with Ogle Airport’s management to ensure that the Airport is paid on schedule in accord with an agreed payment plan.

The Eugene F. Correia International Airport recognizes LIAT as an important and valued customer of the Airport and LIAT is very proud of its years of service to Guyana.

