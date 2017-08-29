Whats Up Caribbean

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Tuesday, 29 August 2017 08:38

Coca Cola offers $1 million for new sweetener Featured

Coca Cola is offering one million dollars to anyone who can find the next great sweetener.

Earlier this month the company announced its Sweetener Challenge to find a natural, safe, reduced, low- or no-calorie compound that creates the taste sensation of sugar when used in beverages and foods.

The compound must not contain, or be derived from, Stevia or Lo Han Guo (Monk Fruit), or from any list of protected species or substances issued by any regulatory body in any country," Coca Cola announced.

Coca Cola said historically, sugar was extracted from sugar cane, which humans have been utilising as a source of sweetener for thousands of years but more recent developments have allowed for sweeteners to be derived from other plants, like beets and corn.

"Sweeteners have evolved to include sugar alternatives and even naturally derived low- and no-calorie sweeteners. As consumers continue to seek natural and low-calorie options for their diets, these natural sweeteners provide new options. While a tremendous amount of research has gone into the discovery and development of natural low- and no-calorie compounds, we still think there are novel compounds to be discovered and developed!"

The final submissions are due on January 18 and the winner will be announced on October 3, 2018.

Published in Business
