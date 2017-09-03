The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and the Ministry of Tourism of St. Kitts and Nevis regret to advise of the cancellation of the Climate Smart Sustainable Tourism Forum, scheduled for 6-8 September St. Kitts due to the threatening Hurricane Irma.

We have been monitoring the progress of the system, including its predicted path, and we have been forced to take this decision in the interest of the safety of our guests and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

We will explore dates for rescheduling the event and we will advise of our decision in the near future.

In the meantime, the CTO and the St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Tourism will offer a full refund of the registration fee to delegates who have paid their registration.

Delegates who were scheduled to travel to St. Kitts are advised to check with your airline and hotel regarding refunds.