Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Sunday, 03 September 2017 07:20

CLIMATE SMART SUSTAINABLE TOURISM FORUM CANCELLED DUE TO HURRICANE IRMA Featured

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and the Ministry of Tourism of St. Kitts and Nevis regret to advise of the cancellation of the Climate Smart Sustainable Tourism Forum, scheduled for 6-8 September St. Kitts due to the threatening Hurricane Irma.

We have been monitoring the progress of the system, including its predicted path, and we have been forced to take this decision in the interest of the safety of our guests and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

We will explore dates for rescheduling the event and we will advise of our decision in the near future.

In the meantime, the CTO and the St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Tourism will offer a full refund of the registration fee to delegates who have paid their registration.

Delegates who were scheduled to travel to St. Kitts are advised to check with your airline and hotel regarding refunds.

