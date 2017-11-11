LIAT, the Caribbean Airline, will next week increase its scheduled commercial flights into the territories affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The airline has been working to restore capacity to the affected territories as they continue their rebuilding efforts.

The airline will increase its flights into Dominica, St. Maarten, and Tortola. This will provide greater connectivity for passengers within and outside the LIAT network.

Interim Chief Commercial Officer, Audra Walker noted that demand is improving and the airline has been working closely with the relevant authorities to rebuild capacity to pre-Hurricane levels.

“We at LIAT are committed to helping our region stay connected and we are keen to reinstate flights where there is demand for seats, as well as cargo and Quikpak services.”

The airline will now operate three flights a week into St. Maarten, five flights a week into Tortola and will increase the number of flights into Dominica from an alternating daily service to three flights per day. The new schedule will become effective on November 16th.