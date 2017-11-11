Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Featured Artiste

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Saturday, 11 November 2017 10:42

LIAT INCREASES FLIGHTS INTO AFFECTED TERRITORIES Featured

Press Release

LIAT, the Caribbean Airline, will next week increase its scheduled commercial flights into the territories affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The airline has been working to restore capacity to the affected territories as they continue their rebuilding efforts.

The airline will increase its flights into Dominica, St. Maarten, and Tortola. This will provide greater connectivity for passengers within and outside the LIAT network.

Interim Chief Commercial Officer, Audra Walker noted that demand is improving and the airline has been working closely with the relevant authorities to rebuild capacity to pre-Hurricane levels.

“We at LIAT are committed to helping our region stay connected and we are keen to reinstate flights where there is demand for seats, as well as cargo and Quikpak services.”

The airline will now operate three flights a week into St. Maarten, five flights a week into Tortola and will increase the number of flights into Dominica from an alternating daily service to three flights per day. The new schedule will become effective on November 16th.

Published in Business
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « CCRIF to Make 1st Payout to Trinidad & Tobago after October Rains Barbadian to Attend the Global Entrepreneurs Summit in India »
back to top

Login Form