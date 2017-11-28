Whats Up Caribbean

Barbadian to Attend the Global Entrepreneurs Summit in India

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for "Freaky Girls" remix

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

Tuesday, 28 November 2017 07:38

Barbadian to Attend the Global Entrepreneurs Summit in India Featured

Barbadian Kevin Devonish has been selected to attend the Global Entrepreneurs Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, India from November 28-30, 2017.

Kevin, a social and civil society entrepreneur, left the island on November 25 for the Summit. His company, AES Energy Systems, is a service provider of renewable energy products and solutions for the Caribbean.

This is the eighth annual GES, and the theme “Women First, Prosperity for All,” will focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump will headline the United States delegation to the Summit. GES is the preeminent annual entrepreneurship gathering that convenes emerging entrepreneurs, investors and supporters from around the world.

GES 2017 will create an environment that empowers innovators, particularly women, to take their ideas to the next level.

Relationships formed at past GES Summits have transcended industries and sectors and transformed ideas into enterprises. It is within this environment that Kevin will benefit, and return to the region with lessons learned.

As an active entrepreneur, he is currently developing apps to make it easier for homeowners to acquire renewable energy services and make smarter cities. His vision is to create a platform for open discussions of energy matters and investment opportunities while creating a more sustainable future for the Caribbean and the world.

U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS, Linda Taglialatela congratulated Kevin on being chosen for this prestigious program, noting, “The United States is so pleased to partner with the Republic of India for the eighth annual GES.

The Summit serves as a vital link between governments and the private sector, and convenes global participants to showcase projects, exchange ideas, and champion new opportunities for investment. We are very happy that a talented, young entrepreneur from the Eastern Caribbean has this fantastic opportunity.”

