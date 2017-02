Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, says dancehall artiste Alkaline is being asked to report to the police in relation to a murder which took place in Maverley on January 13.

Lindsay says the police had tried to get in touch with the popular artiste personally, but were unsuccessful.

Yesterday, social media accounts for the Jamaica Constabulary Force asked the artiste, whose real name is Earlan Bartley, to report to Harman Barracks in relation to the murder of Rohan Morris.

He was given until 5:00pm today.