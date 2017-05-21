The workshops have ended, the preliminaries recently concluded and semifinalists chosen - all this is certainly an indication that the 2017 Scotiabank Junior Calypso Monarch Programme in association with IGM Stage Lighting is well underway.

Every year just prior to the start of the season, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) facilitates a series of workshops aimed at developing the total package. These sessions are geared towards improving on their performance skills, stage presence and other preparation techniques; advice on songwriting; media training and generally building on their young brands.

As in previous years, veterans and respected stalwarts in the industry, alongside past Junior Monarchs gave of their time to mentor these young hopefuls, to ensure that they can walk enthusiastically and confidently onto the stage at the upcoming Junior Tents on June 10 and 18 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lester Vaughan and the Combermere Schools respectively.

The sponsors Scotiabank and IGM were also on hand to provide pointers on preparing for a healthy financial future and cues on the dos and don’ts of lighting for stage performance.

In a release on the announcement of the semifinalists, the NCF noted that there was a genuine interest from juniors younger than the previous specified age groups and so this year a decision was taken to change the entry age from 8 to 7.

Both Monarchs Summa Sargeant and Chad Montplaisir will be defending their crowns in their respective categories, alongside the eventual mix of new and returning young Calypsonians who make it through the semifinal round at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre on July 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Category: 7 - 12 Given Name Sobriquet Song Ayoka Greenidge A-Glow De Big Stage Casey Jemott-Boyce KCB Believe Elissa Callender-Springer The Mighty Bellerina Building Character Emari Browne Browne Star Don't Pressure Me Hannah Grant Hannah Glow Friends Joshua Blackman Joshua B K.AI.S.O Kayla Miller Kay Starr You Can't Cut My Tail Keimani Deane Master Kei A Child's Plea Kiara Carrington Mhizz Kibabba Bring Back The Love Kiara Griffith 7 Star Slow Down Markaila Walcott SanShe Soft Drinks Sweet Savir Browne De Rock Say A Prayer Reserve Emmanuele Graham Manni-Manni Slow Down

Category: 13 - 18