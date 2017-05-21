Whats Up Caribbean

Sunday, 21 May 2017 15:33

Scotiabank Junior Calypso attracts younger entrants in 2017 Featured

The workshops have ended, the preliminaries recently concluded and semifinalists chosen - all this is certainly an indication that the 2017 Scotiabank Junior Calypso Monarch Programme in association with IGM Stage Lighting is well underway.

Every year just prior to the start of the season, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) facilitates a series of workshops aimed at developing the total package. These sessions are geared towards improving on their performance skills, stage presence and other preparation techniques; advice on songwriting; media training and generally building on their young brands.

As in previous years, veterans and respected stalwarts in the industry, alongside past Junior Monarchs gave of their time to mentor these young hopefuls, to ensure that they can walk enthusiastically and confidently onto the stage at the upcoming Junior Tents on June 10 and 18 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lester Vaughan and the Combermere Schools respectively.

The sponsors Scotiabank and IGM were also on hand to provide pointers on preparing for a healthy financial future and cues on the dos and don’ts of lighting for stage performance.

In a release on the announcement of the semifinalists, the NCF noted that there was a genuine interest from juniors younger than the previous specified age groups and so this year a decision was taken to change the entry age from 8 to 7.

Both Monarchs Summa Sargeant and Chad Montplaisir will be defending their crowns in their respective categories, alongside the eventual mix of new and returning young Calypsonians who make it through the semifinal round at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre on July 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Category: 7 - 12

    
     

Given Name

Sobriquet

Song

Ayoka Greenidge

A-Glow

De Big Stage

Casey Jemott-Boyce

KCB

Believe

Elissa Callender-Springer

The Mighty Bellerina

Building Character

Emari Browne

Browne Star

Don't Pressure Me

Hannah Grant

Hannah Glow

Friends

Joshua Blackman

Joshua B

K.AI.S.O

Kayla Miller

Kay Starr

You Can't Cut My Tail

Keimani Deane

Master Kei

A Child's Plea

Kiara Carrington

Mhizz Kibabba

Bring Back The Love

Kiara Griffith

7 Star

Slow Down

Markaila Walcott

SanShe

Soft Drinks Sweet

Savir Browne

De Rock

Say A Prayer
     

Reserve

    

Emmanuele Graham

Manni-Manni

Slow Down

Category: 13 - 18

Given Name

Sobriquet

Song

Adonica Shepherd

Lady Nica

Question Fa De Minister

Asher Murrell

Dynamo

Potential

Don-Ross Oliver

Mr. Personality

Save It Fa Me

Faith Murrell

Miracle

I Now See

Kereesa Chase

Kareesa

Cry for Syria

Kymorhi Trotman

De Overcomer

Save A Child

Liana Ifill

Liana

Dream

Quinn Prescott

Quinn P

Save Barbados

Raanan Hackett

Raanan

Who Tekking De Blame

Teri Williams-Niles

Sparkle- T

This Golden Chain

Tinesha Drayton

Tinesha

Clean Up De Caribbean

Yahandje Daniel

Yahandje

De Dream
     

Reserve

    

Samara Murrell

Sammy-Jo

Give Me A Chance

Trevon Callender

The Mighty King

You Are Not To Blame

Published in Entertainment
