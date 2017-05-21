Every year just prior to the start of the season, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) facilitates a series of workshops aimed at developing the total package. These sessions are geared towards improving on their performance skills, stage presence and other preparation techniques; advice on songwriting; media training and generally building on their young brands.
As in previous years, veterans and respected stalwarts in the industry, alongside past Junior Monarchs gave of their time to mentor these young hopefuls, to ensure that they can walk enthusiastically and confidently onto the stage at the upcoming Junior Tents on June 10 and 18 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lester Vaughan and the Combermere Schools respectively.
The sponsors Scotiabank and IGM were also on hand to provide pointers on preparing for a healthy financial future and cues on the dos and don’ts of lighting for stage performance.
In a release on the announcement of the semifinalists, the NCF noted that there was a genuine interest from juniors younger than the previous specified age groups and so this year a decision was taken to change the entry age from 8 to 7.
Both Monarchs Summa Sargeant and Chad Montplaisir will be defending their crowns in their respective categories, alongside the eventual mix of new and returning young Calypsonians who make it through the semifinal round at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre on July 9 at 7:00 p.m.
|
Category: 7 - 12
|
Given Name
|
Sobriquet
|
Song
|
Ayoka Greenidge
|
A-Glow
|
De Big Stage
|
Casey Jemott-Boyce
|
KCB
|
Believe
|
Elissa Callender-Springer
|
The Mighty Bellerina
|
Building Character
|
Emari Browne
|
Browne Star
|
Don't Pressure Me
|
Hannah Grant
|
Hannah Glow
|
Friends
|
Joshua Blackman
|
Joshua B
|
K.AI.S.O
|
Kayla Miller
|
Kay Starr
|
You Can't Cut My Tail
|
Keimani Deane
|
Master Kei
|
A Child's Plea
|
Kiara Carrington
|
Mhizz Kibabba
|
Bring Back The Love
|
Kiara Griffith
|
7 Star
|
Slow Down
|
Markaila Walcott
|
SanShe
|
Soft Drinks Sweet
|
Savir Browne
|
De Rock
|
Say A Prayer
|
Reserve
|
Emmanuele Graham
|
Manni-Manni
|
Slow Down
Category: 13 - 18
|
Given Name
|
Sobriquet
|
Song
|
Adonica Shepherd
|
Lady Nica
|
Question Fa De Minister
|
Asher Murrell
|
Dynamo
|
Potential
|
Don-Ross Oliver
|
Mr. Personality
|
Save It Fa Me
|
Faith Murrell
|
Miracle
|
I Now See
|
Kereesa Chase
|
Kareesa
|
Cry for Syria
|
Kymorhi Trotman
|
De Overcomer
|
Save A Child
|
Liana Ifill
|
Liana
|
Dream
|
Quinn Prescott
|
Quinn P
|
Save Barbados
|
Raanan Hackett
|
Raanan
|
Who Tekking De Blame
|
Teri Williams-Niles
|
Sparkle- T
|
This Golden Chain
|
Tinesha Drayton
|
Tinesha
|
Clean Up De Caribbean
|
Yahandje Daniel
|
Yahandje
|
De Dream
|
Reserve
|
Samara Murrell
|
Sammy-Jo
|
Give Me A Chance
|
Trevon Callender
|
The Mighty King
|
You Are Not To Blame