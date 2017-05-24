In 2015, Shaft sent the song to Deevine so she could record it. Shaft did not follow up with her and Deevine released the song. Shaft was not aware that the song had been released and there was not much traction with it then.

In 2017, The Red Boyz asked Shaft if the song was available. Shaft informed them it was free to use. Unfortunately, he did not have a proper classification system at the time and genuinely forgot that he had sent the song to Deevine two years earlier.

From a legal perspective, Shaft owns 100% of the publishing rights as he wrote and composed the song, which means that Deevine does not own any such rights to the song. He, therefore, is legally allowed to give his song to another artist.

Deevine released " Da same Way" in 2015 and owns 100% of the master rights of that version. Similarly, Red Boyz recorded Nikita and together own 100% of the master rights of this 2017 version of "Same Way".

Shaft did not remember Deevine had done the song before and, consequently, was unable to inform the Red Boyz and Nikita of such. Nevertheless, the Red Boyz did their own diligence, did not find the song anywhere and, as a result, concluded it was a brand-new song.

Shaft regrets he did not have a system in place then to prevent such and is truly sorry for the stress this may have caused all parties involved.

We believe that Nikita's interpretation and Red Boyz production is outstanding and once again Shaft, with the right artist and producer, has brought back life to a great song.

Shaft’s motto and objective are to push Soca music to the world and he is working hard for that. Shaft feels privileged to work with the best artists in this arena and is looking forward to another great Crop Over with talented Bajan artists.