Friday, 12 May 2017 16:00

Climate change impacts to be discussed at CDB’s 47th Annual Meeting Featured

The Barbados based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is calling attention to the work that remains to be done to strengthen the Region’s resilience to climate change impacts.

On May 24, 2017, CDB will host a seminar to review the Caribbean’s gains in climate adaptation and mitigation, and to examine the implementation of the Bank’s Climate Resilience Strategy 2012-2017. The event will be held during the 47th Annual Meeting of CDB’s Board of Governors, in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands.

“Our presentation will reflect critically on the implementation of the Bank’s existing Climate Resilience Strategy, and address lessons learnt in the integration of climate considerations in CDB’s work programme. These discussions are especially relevant and timely as we prepare our ‘Climate Resilience Strategy Update 2018-2023’,” said Cheryl Dixon, Coordinator, Environmental Sustainability Unit, CDB.

Panellists include Honourable Camille Robinson-Regis, Minister of Planning and Development, Government of Trinidad and Tobago; Dr. Kenrick Leslie, Executive Director, Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre; Pim Van Ballekom, Vice-President, European Investment Bank and Yvonne Hyde, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Economic Development, Petroleum, Trade, Investment and Commerce, Belize.

The group will discuss the Region’s climate strategy and implementation plan, and share perspectives on the agreed upon nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement - the targets countries have committed to meeting to stop global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius. Participants will discuss the NDCs from the perspectives of their own priorities, implications, trade-offs, and examine the realities of meeting these goals.

During the past five years, CDB has sharpened its focus on addressing climate change vulnerabilities in its borrowing member countries.

The Bank has raised and mobilised appropriately-priced resources for financing projects with a strong focus on climate adaptation, renewable energy and energy efficiency in the Caribbean. In addition, in 2016, the Bank gained accreditation to the Adaptation Fund and the Green Climate Fund, further improving access to funding for low-emission and climate-resilient programmes and projects in the Region.

Published in Environment

