A San Fernando pastor was arrested in Sangre Grande for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The 26-year old pastor, of Pleasantville, was caught in the act by police officers.

On Tuesday, residents informed police that a child dressed in school uniform was allegedly seen in the man’s vehicle on their street.

Officers responded and found the man having sex with the schoolgirl under an almond tree at the side of the road.

The pastor was taken into custody by Sangre Grande police, and the girl was interviewed by officers of the Child Protection Unit.

The suspect is expected to be charged with statutory rape.

He is expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate.