On Tuesday, November 29, 2016 Barbados recorded over 6 inches of rainfall within a few hours. This was an unusual occurrence as the last rainfall of similar intensity occurred in 1995.

As a result of this high rainfall and extensive storm water runoff into Graeme Hall Swamp, the low lying areas within the sewered catchment areas were impacted by infiltration. The system was not designed to handle both wastewater and the infiltrated storm water.

A decision was, therefore taken to open the sluice gate in order to lower the water level in the Graeme Hall swamp and reduce infiltration into the sewer system. This is normally done to manage the water level in the swamp to prevent flooding in the surrounding areas. Additionally a few manholes were impacted in the Worthing area.

Out of an abundance of caution a decision was taken by the Ministry of Health and the National Conservation Commission to temporarily close Worthing Beach which is adjacent to the sluice gate.

The area is being constantly monitored by the Environmental Protection Department (EPD.)

The length of Worthing beach is approximately a quarter of a mile out of a total of 70 miles of Barbados coastline. Historical monitoring has shown, that if there is a breach of recreational water quality standards after significant rainfall, bacteriological levels return to normal within 6 to 8 hours after the event. One week has passed since last week’s flooding.

The Ministry of Tourism and International Transport is satisfied that the mulltisectoral approach taken to this issue will yield sustained results and it will be providing financial support for implementing these measures. Government, through a collaborative approach, is working to ensure that the necessary corrective steps are taken to address these matters. A detailed statement on the measures being taken will be released by the Government Information Service.