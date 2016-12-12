A syndicate operating a fake Trinidad and Tobago embassy in Nigeria where a sizeable number of Nigerians have been swindled has been busted by men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of Lagos State Police Command.

Reports say a raid at the office of the syndicate situated inside an hotel, Golden Point and Suite, on Duduyemi Street in Ejigbo, witnessed the arrest of two Chinese, Liu Honyang, 47, Sun Xinai, 49 and two Nigerian collaborators Oriyomi Olawale, 47 and Desmond Chinedu, 25 who all connived to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

According to reports, the police swung into action after they were inundated with a series of petition by members of the public about the fraudulent acts of the Chinese nationals who use Nigerians as cover.

Recounting his ordeal in the hands of the syndicate, Adekunle Adefuye, a victim said;“I met these people (suspects) through one of their agents, Dorcas Slyver. She is a daughter to my brother’s pastor in Abeokuta. I told her my intentions and zeal to travel to United States of America….

“After a while, she told me to come to Lagos that she can procure the American visa for me…. On getting to Lagos, she took me to these Chinese where I was told that I should go to Trinidad and Tobago…. They persuaded me to go Trinidad and Tobago that it was easier to secure employment with at least 3,000 dollars as salary.”

Continuing, the victim said; “Initially, I declined to take their bait, insisting that I preferred America to Trinidad and Tobago (T&T)…. But in the long run, they brainwashed me into agreeing to go to Trinidad and Tobago. It was at this point, I was told that I would pay N1.3 million for the whole process including visa processing and flight fare…. The payment was made in installment. N376,000 for Visa, ticket N850,000, accommodation N39,000 and Visa Fee N33,000, which I obliged and paid all the monies into Dorcas’ GTB Accounts: 0130671906.”

However, Adefuye said he and another person were arrested on getting to Trinidad and Tobago and later deported after immigration officials revealed that they came into the country with fake visas.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Lagos State, Superintendent of Police, SP Dolapo Badmus, revealed that the police were on the hunt for other members of the syndicate who are said to be on the run.