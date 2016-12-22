Police in Barbados are conducting investigation into an accident which occurred around 5:30 pm yesterday Wednesday 21st of December 2016.

The accident occurred along Wanstead Road, at its junction with Wanstead Heights St. Michael and involved Route Taxi ZR250 driven by Kemar Pile-Martin 25 years of Deacons St. Michael, and motor van X3021 driven by former Prime Minister of Barbados Mr. Owen Arthur of West Terrace St. James.

Police say Mr. Arthur complained of pain to his neck and sought private medical attention.

Driver of the Route Taxi Kemar Pile-Martin complained of pain to his left arm, whilst passenger in the Route Taxi Deeana Grazette 17 years of Redman Village St. Thomas complained for pain to the left knee.

They both also sought private medical attention.