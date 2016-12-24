We are almost to the end of 2016 and are anxiously approaching 2017 as we move forward with our Recycling Programme.

Despite this year being challenged by different elements, we at Project Recycle still wants to provide persons and companies to get on board with the private sector initiative as we not only try to curb the amount of waste heading to the landfill, but also to create employment at a time when jobs are needed.

We have during the year reached out to organizations and individuals who can take advantage of this new approach as we aim to address the negative impact that waste could have on the environment.

We hope in 2017 the government of Barbados too will get on board and review our plan and proposal which has been submitted to them a long time ago with the aim of building partnerships and to also help in saving them money.

As we are in the festive season where many persons have done their shopping for appliances and gifts etc., we want to urge them to separate their waste and place all recyclables in one bag and all green waste in another.

This country has just celebrated its 50th Anniversary of Independence and now we are into the festive season. Let us as we celebrate all these events and memorable times, remember to put the country first. We must ensure that the environment is clean as we continue to build this great nation.

Let me on behalf of the entire teat at Project Recycle Barbados take this opportunity to wish each and every one of you a safe and joy-filled festive season and a happy, peaceful, prosperous and productive 2017.