Police are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of Richard Ricardo Parris 48 years of Ashford St. Thomas.

Around 10:20 am on Sunday 25th December 2016, the police received a report of the body of a man in a motor car parked at Bath St. John.

On responding to the area, officers discovered the partially decomposed body of Parris in a motor car parked off the road at Bath St. John.

Parris was the subject of a recent missing person bulletin, after he was last seen by his mother around 12:00 midday on Wednesday 21st of December 2016 at Whitehall St. Michael.

Investigations into this matter are continuing.

Anyone who may have seen the motorcar registration number T3212, in the vicinity of Bath St. John between Wednesday the 21st and Sunday the 25th days of December 2016, or who can provide any information to assist with the investigations to contact the Police Emergency at telephone number ‘211’, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), District ‘C’ Police Station 4168200, or the nearest police station.

All information received will be strictly confidential.