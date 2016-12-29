A fourteen year old girl has been sentenced to 12 years for the death of 15-year-old Moesha Primus.

The teen pleaded guilty to the offence and did not go through a trial.

Local media say because of her plea she will be imprisoned for eight years, but must serve at least six years of that time.

The Vincentian newspaper reports that she will continue her schooling while behind bars, as ordered by Justice Kathy Ann Latchoo, and will be kept away from the general prison population.

According to media reports on the day of the incident the accused and a young male companion, both carrying concealed knives, went to Primus home and demanded the return of clothing. The two girls had an argument and the accused told Primus to come down from her verandah, which she did.

The girls scuffled and Primus was stabbed in the chest. She was taken to hospital but died shortly after.