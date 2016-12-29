Police are conducting investigations into a shooting incident which occurred sometime around 1:00 am on Thursday the 29th day of December 2016, at Packers, St.Patricks, Christ Church which resulted in three (3) St. Philip residents sustaining gunshot injuries.

Reports are that the three men, Andre Toppin 43 years of Chapel Land St. Philip, Peter Edghill 35 years of Foul Bay St. Philip, and Damien Bourne 34 years of Parish Land St. Philip, were among a group of persons attending an unauthorized event being held.

Police say a number of men entered the area and as a result of an altercation, proceeded to open gun fire which resulted in Toppin receiving a gunshot injury to his left shoulder, Bourne a gunshot injury to his back, and Edghill, a gunshot injury to his abdomen, a factored right arm, and an injury to his head. They were all transported to the QEH by ambulance where they are receiving medical attention.

Fatal Accident

Police are conducting investigation into a road fatality which occurred around 9:15 pm on Wednesday the 28th of December 2016 along the Graeme Hall Section of the ABC Highway which resulted in the death of 25 year old Daniel Sylvester Louis of Silver Hill Drive Christ Church.

A motorcar driven by Louis, and a motor van driven by Kenneth Springer 50 year of Lowlands Christ Church who was accompanied by his wife and four (4) children ages 6, 9, 11, and 15 years respectively were involved in this collision.

Louis was rushed to the QEH by ambulance but later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the motor van and four of his five passengers all complained for pain about the body and were treated at the scene by the Emergency Medical Technicians.