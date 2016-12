Investigations are continuing into the death of American visitor Alex Miano.

The 26 year old who was died around 7:20 pm on Friday 30th December 2016 at Indian Pond St. Joseph.

According to police Miano arrived in Barbados on Monday 26th December 2016.

On Friday Mr. Miano was at Indian Pond St. Joseph working on a stage and lighting for an Old Year’s Night event when he reportedly fell approximately 20 feet from a scaffolding.

He was taken to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead on arrival.