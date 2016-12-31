A man, who appeared in court this week charged with the murder of his stepson on Thursday, is suspected to have committed suicide in prison.

(picture) Joel Pompey being escorted to the Port of Spain Magistrates' this week. Inset is murdered Josiah Martinez

Joel Pompey was discovered dead by prison officers in Trinidad on Friday night.

Pompey was charged with the murder of 16-year-old Josiah Martinez who was shot and killed at his Barataria home two weeks ago.

Pompey, 59, was accused of murdering Martinez at Upper Seventh Avenue, Barataria, on the night of December 15, during an argument.

Two days later, he was tracked down by a group of women in the area and detained until police arrived and took him into custody.

On Wednesday, Pompey was brought to court but was instead taken to hospital after he complained of feeling unwell.

A retired employee of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Pompey was brought back to court on Thursday and the murder charge read. He was remanded to prison custody.

Express