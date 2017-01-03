Fire: 15 Homeless 1 dead

The fire, caused by an alleged fireworks war between residents of Nelson Street and Mango Rose, East Dry River, claimed the life of 37-year-old Jameel Allamby, 37, who used a wheelchair.

Fifteen residents of Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain, who lost their apartments following a New Year’s morning fire are expected to meet with Port-of-Spain South MP Marlene Mc Donald today.

Everald Trudge, a pensioner, said yesterday he and his family lost everything in the fire.

He said the MP for Port-of-Spain South, Marlene Mc Donald visited the area yesterday and was expected to meet with the affected residents to determine what further assistance the government can provide them with, including housing accommodation, today.

Trudge said they were given mattresses and other items yesterday. He said he had been staying at the home of a relative since the fire.

The fire began at about 2.30 am on Sunday at Building 55-57, Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain. An officer from the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) later told the T&T Guardian on Sunday that fireworks were believed to be the cause of the blaze.

The officer said even police had come under attack as fireworks had been thrown at marked police vehicles.

“It has been days now we are battling with these people. They are not firing off the fireworks in the air but using it as weapons aiming it at each other, at other people, buildings and even us, the police,” the officer said.

“They have no fear whatsoever and this is what we have to be dealing with on the ground. Many times we tried to make arrests but without any kind of success.”

The police believe the explosive devices were among items stolen from a container belonging to a fireworks dealer.

“We have information that an entire container of fireworks was stolen and it is suspected that this is the same fireworks being used by the Mango Rose/East Dry River residents. The people from Nelson Street, from what we were told, have mainly scratch bombs and were using that in the fireworks war,” the IATF officer said.

Public Administration Minister Maxie Cuffie recently launched a campaign to stop the sale and use of scratch bombs and illegal fireworks and appealed to citizens to develop a culture of care for their neighbours and the elderly.

On December 30, the T&T Police Service warned against improper use and unauthorised sale of fireworks. In a release, the TTPS cited the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11:02 section 99 (i) which states that any person who throws, casts, sets fire to, or lets off any fireworks within any town is liable to a fine of $1000. Section 99 (2) and sections 100 and 101 define a “town” to include the cities of Port-of-Spain and San Fernando, the Borough of Arima, and every part of the area within two miles of the boundaries of cities and boroughs.

Guardian