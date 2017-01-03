Fifty one year olf Anand Yankarran, one of Trinidad and Tobago cultural icon died of a suspected heat attack yesterday at the Couva District Hospital at about 7.30 am.

News of his death sent chutney song lovers, locally and as far as the United States and Canada, into grief.

His wife, Vidia, told Newsday yesterday that Yankarran woke up early and was preparing to go for dialysis treatment. “He was in a good mood speaking and smiling,” Vidia said. “Then, soon after he complained of chest pains, he was rushed to the Couva Hospital where he died.”

Yankarran, was a member of this country’s most prominent East Indian family of singers and musicians dating back to his father the late Isaac Yankarran who passed away in 1969 at the age of 37 from heart disease.

Yankarran, who was awarded a Chaconia Medal - Silver in 1991, has been singing East Indian compositions since he was ten years old, the family said yesterday, and skyrocketed to musical fame when he released the sensational number, Nanda Baba in 1998. It was a traditional chutney piece which earned Yankarran a top spot on local radio frequencies.

Yankarran leaves to mourn his wife, and daughter, Deepa, 31, of Calcutta Road, Freeport.

Condolences