Barbados will soon have a new Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF).

The new Chief of Staff will be Lieutenant Colonel Glyne Sinatra Grannum, while the Deputy Chief of Staff will be Acting Commander Aquinas Joseph Clarke.

In addition, with effect from Wednesday, February 1, Lieutenant Colonel Grannum will be promoted to the rank of Colonel, while Acting Commander Clarke will be promoted to the substantive rank of Commander.

Lt. Col. Grannum, born on March 25, 1966, holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Surrey and a Master’s degree in Defence Studies from the Royal Military College of Canada.

Acting Commander Clarke was born on March 2, 1973. He holds a Master’s degree in Military Arts and Science from the US Army Command and General Staff College, as well as a Master’s degree in Risk, Crisis and Disaster Management from the University of Leicester.

Lt. Col. Grannum and Acting Commander Clarke succeed Chief of Staff, Colonel Alvin Quintyne, and Deputy Chief of Staff, Commander Errington Shurland, respectively, who both retire on Tuesday, January 31, after each spending more than 30 years at the BDF.