One year old among three killed by gunmen Featured

Two children and a man were Wednesday night shot dead in seemingly connected incidents when heavily armed men invaded this rustic community in Hanover Jamaica leaving a trail of grief and horror in their wake.

The deceased have been identified as Hopeton Lee, 34; five-year-old Kimani Johnson and one-year-old Daquan Davidson, all of Williamsfield in Dias, Hanover. The Hanover police reported that the armed thugs shot and killed Lee about 11:05 pm after gaining entry to his house by kicking open a door.

The assailants’ rampage did not stop there as they later went to a board house, about half-mile away, and peppered the building with bullets. After the shooting subsided, the two children, along with three others, were discovered with multiple gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to a hospital, where Kimani and Daquan were pronounced dead and the others admitted in serious condition. The police believe that the killings were linked to the murder of a woman in the community last November.

The cops theorise that Lee might have been killed because he had witnessed that killing, despite later declining to participate in an identification parade.

