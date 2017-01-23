Police in Barbados are conducting investigation into a Mass Casualty Accident which occurred sometime around 4:05 pm today along Gibbs Road St. Peter, involving two minibuses.

Involved were the minibus registration number B58, driven by Rueben Beckles 32 years of Well Gap, Cave Hill St. Michael, and minibus B 75 driven by Corey Pilgrim 34 years of Montrose Christ Church.

A total of twenty-one (21) persons were injured as a result of the collision.

Nine (9) aboard the minibus B58, and twelve (12) aboard B75. The injuries varied from pain to the back, neck, face, and forehead.

One of the injured was transported by private vehicle to the SandyCrest Medical Centre for treatment, whilst the other injured persons were treated and discharged at the scene.

A mass casualty response was activated, which included four (4) Doctors, three ambulances, two fire tenders under the command of Divisional Officer Errol Gaskin, one Station officer, and eight fire officers.