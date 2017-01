Thirty five year old Robert Hollingsworth of Belfield, Black Rock St. Michael Barbados, died this afternoon and police are asking W who may have witness this accident to contact the District ‘D’ Police Station at as soon as possible.

Public Relations Officer Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler says the road fatality occurred around 4:50 pm this afternoon along the Arch Hall Section of the Ronald Mapp Highway.

He says a motorcycle ridden by Hollingsworth, and a minibus driven by Marklee Harris 37 years of Carlton St. James were involved in this accident.

Hollingsworth died at the scene.