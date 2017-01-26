What's Up Caribbean

Visa Waiver List of Countries NOT Changed Featured

The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS advises the public that...

, contrary to rumors, the list of countries participating in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program has NOT changed.

Please click on the link to see the complete list of countries whose citizens are currently eligible to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program.

Link- https://travel.state.gov/content/visas/en/visit/visa-waiver-program.html

