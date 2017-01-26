Medical Emergency on LIAT

LIAT wishes to confirm that a male passenger passed away on the evening of Wednesday 25th January in St. Maarten.

The Management and staff of LIAT wish to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased passenger.

The passenger, who had transited from an international carrier onto LIAT, boarded the aircraft accompanied by a medical professional. Prior to take-off, the passenger was reported to be in distress and the aircraft returned to the gate. Paramedics were immediately called to assist.

Notwithstanding the efforts of the medical professionals, the passenger subsequently died. The passengers on the flight continued their journey a little over an hour after the aircraft returned to the gate.

LIAT is grateful for the efforts of the medical professionals and the compassion and understanding of its passengers and crew during the unfortunate event.