Three young students from the community college in St. Vincent who according to information were on internship in Barbados, died this morning in a horrific accident.

The two-vehicular accident between a car and a taxi van occurred around 3 am in Graeme Hall, Christ Church Barbados.

According to police confirmed dead are - three Vincentian females who were 17, 18 and 19 years-old and a 23-year-old Barbadian male driver.

Further reports are that the students were scheduled to return to St. Vincent today.

At least three others were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. They include two Vincentian males and a Barbadian said to be the driver of the taxi van.