Police in Barbados are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 74 year old woman.

The unnatural death of Verona Lolita Gibson of Monroe Road, Haggatt Hall St. Michael, occurred sometime around 5:30 am, on Saturday 28th January 2017, at Monroe Road, Haggatt Hall St. Michael.

Preliminary investigations are suggesting that around 5:30 am on Saturday the 28th of January 2017, Gibson was walking when she was attacked by a pack of pit bull dogs.

She received multiple bites to her body and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Damien McCollin 30 year, also a resident of Monroe Road, went to her assistance but was attacked by the pack of dogs receiving multiple injuries to his body. He was taken to the QEH by ambulance for medical attention.

The owner of the dogs is currently assisting police with their investigations.

The police are reminding owners of dogs that they have a responsibility to ensure that their dogs are properly secured.

Strict liability is outlined in the Dogs (Licensing and Control Act) Chapter 177. Section 12, subsection (1) clearly states that an owner of a dog shall not:

Permit that dog to be in any public place unless it is kept on a lead or leash.