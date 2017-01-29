A driver of a motor car, and his three (3) female passengers, all Vincentian nationals, ages 17 to 19 years, died in a horrific accident this morning.

Those dead are Vincentian nationals Aziza Awanna Dennie 19 years, Danee Deverey Horne 17 years, Carianne Lee-New Padmore 18 years and Barbadian national Andre Jabarry Gittens 23 years of River Land St. Philip.

Two (2) Vincentian males, Kemelius Boyea 21 years, and Darren Renaldo Daniel 18 years who were also passengers of the car, were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by ambulance for medical treatment, complaining for pain to the stomach and soft tissue injuries respectively.

Police say they are conducting investigation into the circumstances which resulted in the deaths and injuries following the accident around 3:00 am this morning along the Graeme Hall section of the ABC highway, (opposite the exit of the ministry of Agriculture).

The motor van, a taxi, was driven by Curtis Rock 52 years of Belleplaine St. Andrew.

Rock according to police complained for pain to his right hip and was also transported to the QEH by ambulance for treatment. One of his passengers Kamillia Hunte 21 years of Pot House St. John received a laceration over her eye and was transported to the QEH by private transportation for medical attention. Police are yet to confirm the names of the other two females who were travelling in the motor van who left the scene in private motor vehicles to seek medical attention.

The Vincentian nationals were all students from the St. Vincent Technical College here in Barbados completing a hospitality internship and were scheduled to leave Barbados for home on the morning of Sunday the 29th of January 2017.