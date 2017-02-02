Prime Minister Freundel Stuart has expressed deepest sympathy, on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, on the tragic loss of life of three young women from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in a two-vehicle crash which occurred in Barbados on Sunday, January 29.

Mr. Stuart said in the letter: “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, and I should be grateful if you would convey our sincere condolences to them.”

The Prime Minister added that he had been informed that they were students at the Technical Division of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, and were scheduled to leave Barbados on the same day of the fatal accident, after an internship at the Crane Resort.

The accident also claimed the life of Barbadian Andre Gittens, an employee of the hotel.

And Opposition Leader Mia Mottley too has conveyed her condolences to the families of the three students who died.

She did so in a letter sent to St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

Ms Mottley says the sudden loss of a life is always traumatic, but it is even more distressing when they are young and had the promise of a full life ahead of them.

“What is even more heart-rending about the untimely loss of Danee, Carianne and Aziza is that they were taken from this world just hours before they were to return home to their families.

“To lose such youthful promise will leave a deep emotional void in the lives of their families and loved ones. It must also be a devastating loss for your country which has now been robbed of the contribution that would have been made in the hospitality and tourism sector by these bright and enthusiastic young ladies”.