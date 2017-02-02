Police are conducting investigation into a Road fatality which occurred sometime around 8:18 pm tonight.

The incident according to reports occurred along Harts Gap Main Road Christ Church, and resulted in the death of a 59 year old Christ Church resident.

A motorcar driven by Tyson Babb 30 years of Downes Gap, Arthur Seat St. Thomas, and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.

The pedestrian was rushed to the QEH by ambulance, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are also conducting investigations into a shooting incident which occurred sometime around 2:30 pm today, at Bartlett Tenantry, Sargeant Village, Christ Church.

During this incident Michael Omar Edwards 18 years of Bartlett Tenantry, Sargeant Village Christ Church, received multiple gunshot injuries to his upper body after being attacked by two masked armed men.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he is receiving medical attention and is listed as serious but stable.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Edwards was at home when the two masked armed men entered the premises and shot him multiple times before running away from the area.