A Jamaican national who hails from Montego Bay, St James and living in the US has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of his wife and her 15-year-old daughter. According to an arrest report, Kevin Kemoy Nelson, 32, called 911 just after 11:15 a.m. on Monday and said "shots were just fired" at a townhouse at 7704 Balboa St.

Police said Nelson said he was "the person with the gun," and that there were two people dead inside the home. A sergeant in the Crisis Negotiation Unit called Nelson, who told him that he was "afraid to get hurt," the report said.

When he was asked why he believed officers would hurt him, police said Nelson replied: "I hurt people. I'm a failure," and "I'm going to prison forever." Nelson was also heard on the recording saying that he did not "want to hurt anyone else today."

Police said a "throwaway phone" equipped with a camera was provided to Nelson by SWAT officers. Police said they saw that Nelson was armed with a semi-automatic handgun during the majority of the call with the sergeant.

After an hours-long standoff with police, Nelson placed the gun at the top of the stairs and surrendered to authorities, the report said.

Authorities said Nelson's wife, Karen Lyle, 40, was found dead in the master bathroom with a gunshot wound to the right side of her forehead.

Her daughter, Shanice Smith, 15, was found dead on the top landing of the staircase with a bullet wound to her left cheek.

Reggae singer Anthony Cruz posted on Facebook Monday, saying that Shanice was his daughter. "I can't believe they kill(ed) my one and only daughter in Ft. Lauderdale," he wrote.

According to a Broward County medical examiner, the victims had been dead for more than 24 hours when their bodies were found.

A neighbor told police that he heard what he believed to be gunshots about 7:30 p.m. Friday. In the 911 recording released Tuesday, Nelson is heard telling the dispatcher that the shooting occurred "Friday and just now."

Nelson's sister told detectives that her brother went to her house Friday night with his 8-year-old son and told her that he had gotten into an argument with his wife and killed her. Janice Smith said she asked her brother if he was kidding, and he said yes and left the house, leaving his son in his sister's care.

Lyle's brother told detectives that he received a text message from Nelson on Monday that said, "Shanice, Karen and me are dead. The cops is here and the news crew."

He said Nelson called him later and told him that he had killed Lyle and Shanice. Nelson who has prior run ins with law enforcement in South Florida for domestic violence after he assaulted his wife.