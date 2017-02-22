The Police are conducting investigating into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of what appears to be a human skull.

The discovery was made sometime after 1:00 pm on Tuesday 21st of February 2017, at Phillips Road, St. Stephens Hill, St. Michael.

According to a police report around 1:13 pm on Tuesday 21st of February 2017, police received a report of the discovery of what appeared to be a human skull at Phillips Road, St. Stephens Hill, St. Michael.

On investigating the report, officers discovered the skull in a bushy area at Phillips Road.

And police are conducting investigations into a stabbing incident which occurred sometime around 6:45 pm, on Tuesday the 21st of February 2017.

The incident took place at the University of West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, and resulted in Akindele Licorish 21 years of Free Hill, Black Rock, St. Michael, a student on campus receiving multiple stab wounds about the body.

Preliminary investigations are suggesting that Licorish was involved in an altercation, with another student, which resulted in him receiving the stab wounds to his hands and right side.

He was taken to the Sandy Crest Medical Centre where he was treated and discharged.