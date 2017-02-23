CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has extended the Caribbean Community’s congratulations to Saint. Lucia on its 38th anniversary as an independent nation.

In a message to Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet, Ambassador LaRocque expressed the Community’s appreciation for Saint Lucia’s contributions at all levels of CARICOM and specifically its leadership role on the important issue of Sustainable Development.

Saint. Lucia has lead responsibility in the CARICOM Quasi-cabinet for Sustainable Development, including environment, disaster management and water.

Ambassador LaRocque also noted that the theme of this year’s anniversary “I am Saint Lucian” reflected the commitment of the Government and people to work together to develop the country and improve the citizen’s well-being.

Saint. Lucia gained political independence from Britain on 22 February 1979.