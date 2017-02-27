Police are conducting investigation into an accident which occurred sometime around 02:30 am on Sunday the 26th f February 2017, along Vauxhall Road Christ Church.

Involved was a motor car driven by Marques Clarke 25 years of Inch Cape Terrace St. Philip.

The car that he was driving slammed into a utility pole along Vauxhall Road, breaking it in half blowing a transformer which resulted in a power outage in that area.

Many residents say they heard the loud sound but could not determine what had happen – the area was without electricity for hours.

The 25 year old man according to police received an abrasion to his forehead and was transported to the QEH by ambulance for medical attention. His condition is listed as stable.